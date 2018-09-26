Red flag laws allow police to remove guns from an owner if they pose a risk to themselves or others. After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, eight states passed the laws, bringing the total of states that have them to 13.

Sgt. Eric Pisconski is in charge of the Seattle Police Department's crisis response team, and has been dealing with the laws ever since the Washington legislature approved them in 2016.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Pisconski about why he supports the laws.