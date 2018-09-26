Seattle Police Officer On How 'Red Flag Laws' Have Helped Prevent Gun Violence09:41
September 26, 2018
This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. (Alan Diaz/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Red flag laws allow police to remove guns from an owner if they pose a risk to themselves or others. After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, eight states passed the laws, bringing the total of states that have them to 13.

Sgt. Eric Pisconski is in charge of the Seattle Police Department's crisis response team, and has been dealing with the laws ever since the Washington legislature approved them in 2016.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Pisconski about why he supports the laws.

This segment aired on September 26, 2018.

