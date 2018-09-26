The new animated film "Smallfoot" takes place in the mountains among a community of yeti that live peacefully together. But that peace is disturbed when one of the yetis, Migo, voiced by Channing Tatum, sees something the others thought was merely a myth.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, who wrote five songs for the film (@SMALLFOOTMovie). Karey also directed, co-wrote and executive produced the film.