September 26, 2018
Goat and Migo voiced by Channing Tatum in a still from the new animated film "Smallfoot." (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)MoreCloseclosemore
The new animated film "Smallfoot" takes place in the mountains among a community of yeti that live peacefully together. But that peace is disturbed when one of the yetis, Migo, voiced by Channing Tatum, sees something the others thought was merely a myth.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, who wrote five songs for the film (@SMALLFOOTMovie). Karey also directed, co-wrote and executive produced the film.

This segment aired on September 26, 2018.

