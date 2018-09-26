Here & Now
Political Strategists Weigh In On Trump At U.N., Kavanaugh Confirmation Trouble10:40Play
Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) and Democratic strategist Bill Press (@bpshow) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to assess President Trump at the United Nations this week, the prospect he might fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Thursday's hearing for embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
This segment aired on September 26, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news