Fraught Relationship Between U.S. And U.N. Dates Back Decades
September 26, 2018
President Trump addresses the United Nations Security Council during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Left is United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Craig Ruttle/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
As the United Nations General Assembly meets this week, what is the history of the U.N. and its sometimes fraught relationship with the U.S.?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), historians and co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.

This segment aired on September 26, 2018.

