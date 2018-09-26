Here & Now
Fraught Relationship Between U.S. And U.N. Dates Back Decades10:59Play
As the United Nations General Assembly meets this week, what is the history of the U.N. and its sometimes fraught relationship with the U.S.?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), historians and co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.
This segment aired on September 26, 2018.
