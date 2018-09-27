Ford And Kavanaugh Hearings: Accuser Says She's 'No One's Pawn'05:34
September 27, 2018
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding its hearing Thursday into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh, appeared before senators Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update from NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).

This segment aired on September 27, 2018.

