Republican And Democratic Strategists React To Ford, Kavanaugh Testimony09:46Play
We continue to follow the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings Thursday on a decades-old allegation of sexual assault from when Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford were in high school.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Democratic strategist Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) for reaction from both sides of the aisle.
This segment aired on September 27, 2018.
