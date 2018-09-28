Advice For People Trying To Return Home After Hurricane Florence06:03
September 28, 2018
A home is inundated by floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Crabtree Swamp on Sept. 26, 2018 in Conway, S.C. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Thousands of people in North Carolina and other areas hit by Hurricane Florence are still in danger from the catastrophic flooding left behind by the storm. But some people have been able to get home.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Pete Duncanson, chair of the board for the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), about what people should do when returning home after Florence.

This segment aired on September 28, 2018.

