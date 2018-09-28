Here & Now
Advice For People Trying To Return Home After Hurricane Florence06:03Play
Thousands of people in North Carolina and other areas hit by Hurricane Florence are still in danger from the catastrophic flooding left behind by the storm. But some people have been able to get home.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Pete Duncanson, chair of the board for the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), about what people should do when returning home after Florence.
This segment aired on September 28, 2018.
