In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with WFUV DJ Russ Borris (@daddyrussborris) about some of his favorite jams, including new songs from Iggy Pop, John Grant and the Northern Ireland artist Jealous of the Birds.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Underworld & Iggy Pop, "I'll See Big"

Jealous of the Birds, "Plastic Skeletons"

John Grant, "Love Is Magic"

MorMor, "Waiting on the Warmth"

St. Lucia, "Walking Away"