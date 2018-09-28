DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: From Iggy Pop To Jealous Of The Birds09:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Jealous of the Birds. (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Jealous of the Birds. (Courtesy)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with WFUV DJ Russ Borris (@daddyrussborris) about some of his favorite jams, including new songs from Iggy Pop, John Grant and the Northern Ireland artist Jealous of the Birds.

Music From The Segment

Underworld & Iggy Pop, "I'll See Big"

Jealous of the Birds, "Plastic Skeletons"

John Grant, "Love Is Magic"

MorMor, "Waiting on the Warmth"

St. Lucia, "Walking Away"

This segment aired on September 28, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news