The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate, but Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't support final confirmation until after an FBI investigation.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy).
This segment aired on September 28, 2018.
