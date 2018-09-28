Kavanaugh And Ford Strike Contrasting Tones In Senate Testimony09:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Christine Blasey Ford (left) and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Christine Blasey Ford (left) and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh expressed anger and outrage during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony Thursday. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was measured and quiet.

Here & Now's Robin Young looks at how men and women express themselves differently and how those expressions are perceived with Lilly Goren (@gorenlj), professor of political science and chair of the department of history at Carroll University.

This segment aired on September 28, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news