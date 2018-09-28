Here & Now
Kavanaugh And Ford Strike Contrasting Tones In Senate Testimony09:52Play
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh expressed anger and outrage during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony Thursday. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was measured and quiet.
Here & Now's Robin Young looks at how men and women express themselves differently and how those expressions are perceived with Lilly Goren (@gorenlj), professor of political science and chair of the department of history at Carroll University.
This segment aired on September 28, 2018.
