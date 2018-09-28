Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on recommending Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Friday, prior to a vote before the full Senate. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, about his reaction to Thursday's testimony by Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford. "I don't think there's any reason not to proceed," Rounds says. "And I think [Thursday's] discussions were very good, and I think they were enlightening. But I don't think that they brought out additional facts that would have to have an additional delay." Interview Highlights On Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh's testimony "I watched, and as a matter of fact I went back and watched her complete statement once again last evening, and what I found was a huge amount of compassion and emotion, and my sense was that she most certainly had been traumatized. Something bad happened to her, at least once, if not more. "And then [Kavanaugh] responded that he was absolutely 100 percent certain that it was not. But part of that — and this is where I think most of us came down and what will happen is — I think just simply the additional parts of what [Ford] had recalled and the individuals that she had recalled -- who most certainly would at least we thought would have had some recollection of the events — didn't support her memory and at least not at that time and place where she had recalled it. And I think and in fact, it actually worked, I think, against her version of what happened and when it occurred, in that the other individuals that she identified not only either could not remember or flat out said they disagreed with the way that she had assessed that occurring." On if Mark Judge should testify "Well once again, I think the discussion was is if he says under penalty of felony, which means, and you have to understand, once he says this to an investigator on behalf of the committee and they make it clear, if he is not giving them the whole story, then he is subject to penalty, and the penalty is a felony. And what he said was he did not recall nor did he remember anything like that based on what he had been given on her statement. And so when that occurs in that manner — and he says he does not have it, and he says there's nothing more, and he does not want to participate in it — you move forward."

On if Kavanaugh could be an impartial judge after his testimony "I think what you saw was righteous indignation, righteous anger and a true sense that he had been wronged. And I think if as a judge he had not shared what he truly thought, the next step would have been that he had, you know, that he'd been trying to hide it and that they didn't believe him. And what you saw was an individual who righteously, righteously felt that he and his family had been wronged and that this would be something that would be attached to him for the rest of his life. And that for a period of 10 days he did not have the opportunity to respond, and he felt very strongly that the Democrats ... he felt that the Democrats had intentionally done this in order to attack him and to tear down his reputation. And for me, that was clear evidence that he would call balls and strikes. He let it out. He shared it all. He was very forthright. He was very honest in his feelings. And so for me, it was exactly the opposite of what you are suggesting in that I wanted a judge who would call balls and strikes, and that's exactly what he did with his testimony." On the idea that Senate Republicans are rushing the confirmation process "In this particular case, and if you look back, once we start in the discussion phase each time we've gone through it, it's taken with between 60 and 65 days to work their way through, in the ones that have actually come before and had hearings. In the case of Merrick Garland, that one was held open, but it was intentionally held open based upon a tradition in the Senate that said if it happens during an election year, it's going to be done by the president who the people in the country are voting on. And I think that's part of the discussion that Democrats are having is that they're saying, 'You know what? Merrick Garland was delayed, and so we're going to do everything we can to delay this nomination.' "

