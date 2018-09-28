Here & Now
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the number of children born with syphilis in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2013.
The state with the highest reported rate of congenital syphilis is Louisiana, according to the CDC.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd), secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.
This segment aired on September 28, 2018.
