The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded Monday to Jim Allison, chair of immunology and executive director of the immunotherapy platform at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He shares the prize with Japanese immunologist Tasuku Honjo.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Peter Pisters (@ppisters), president of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, about how immunotherapy works and how it has revolutionized cancer treatment.