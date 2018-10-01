Here & Now
Democrats And Republicans Battle Over Scope Of Kavanaugh Investigation
The FBI is investigating allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. President Trump has said he wants the FBI to have free reign. Democrats are concerned the investigation won't be wide enough.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about the start of the controversial investigation.
This segment aired on October 1, 2018.
