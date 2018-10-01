Here & Now
Alaska Constituents Hope Protests Will Sway GOP Sen. Murkowski Against Kavanaugh03:35Play
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is among those seen as key swing votes on whether Brett Kavanaugh will be the next justice on the Supreme Court. Many of her constituents have been staging protests in her home state with the hope that they'll sway her against Kavanaugh.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Liz Ruskin (@lruskin), Washington, D.C., correspondent for Alaska Public Media.
This segment aired on October 1, 2018.
