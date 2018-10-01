Here & Now
Imagine a city without traffic jams, honking horns and overflowing parking.
As impossible as that might sound, the Spanish city of Pontevedra has enacted a number of policies and practices that have produced streets where people come first.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from freelance journalist Stephen Burgen (@stephenburgen).
This segment aired on October 1, 2018.
