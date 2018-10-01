This Spanish City Is Putting People Before Cars04:52
October 01, 2018
Two kids cross the road as they go to school in the Monteporreiro neighborhood of Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, on Sept. 22, 2016. (Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Imagine a city without traffic jams, honking horns and overflowing parking.

As impossible as that might sound, the Spanish city of Pontevedra has enacted a number of policies and practices that have produced streets where people come first.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from freelance journalist Stephen Burgen (@stephenburgen).

This segment aired on October 1, 2018.

