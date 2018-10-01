Here & Now
Last month British authorities said they'd identified the two men behind the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Scotland Yard turned to a group of detectives known as "super recognizers" — people with an uncanny ability to remember a face.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more about people who have this skill from Kenny Long, who used to be a police officer in the New Scotland Yard Super Recogniser Unit, and Josh Davis, who studies super recognizers in the psychology department at the University of Greenwich.
- Think you might be a super recognizer? See how your skills stack up by taking the University of Greenwhich's test
This segment aired on October 1, 2018.
