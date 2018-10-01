Last month British authorities said they'd identified the two men behind the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Scotland Yard turned to a group of detectives known as "super recognizers" — people with an uncanny ability to remember a face.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more about people who have this skill from Kenny Long, who used to be a police officer in the New Scotland Yard Super Recogniser Unit, and Josh Davis, who studies super recognizers in the psychology department at the University of Greenwich.