They Always Remember A Face: What It Takes To Be A Scotland Yard 'Super Recognizer'
October 01, 2018
In this handout photo released on Sept. 5, 2018, by the Metropolitan Police, Salisbury Novichok poisoning suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are shown on CCTV at Salisbury train station March 3, 2018, in London. (Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Last month British authorities said they'd identified the two men behind the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Scotland Yard turned to a group of detectives known as "super recognizers" — people with an uncanny ability to remember a face.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd finds out more about people who have this skill from Kenny Long, who used to be a police officer in the New Scotland Yard Super Recogniser Unit, and Josh Davis, who studies super recognizers in the psychology department at the University of Greenwich.

This segment aired on October 1, 2018.

