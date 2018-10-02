Here & Now
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll schedule a vote on nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court this week. But Democrats say that Kavanaugh's statements under oath contradict numerous accounts of his behavior by eyewitnesses.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on October 2, 2018.
