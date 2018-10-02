Democrats Question Kavanaugh's Honesty Amid FBI Probe04:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 02, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll schedule a vote on nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court this week. But Democrats say that Kavanaugh's statements under oath contradict numerous accounts of his behavior by eyewitnesses.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

This segment aired on October 2, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news