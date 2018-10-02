A growing number of people are trying to make changes in their lives that will allow them to retire as early as their 30s. One movement called F.I.R.E. (@PlayWithFIRECo) — Financial Independence, Retire Early — promotes increasing savings, downsizing lifestyle and investing aggressively.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with F.I.R.E blogger, author and filmmaker Scott Rieckens about his experiences. Using a retirement calculator, Rieckens and his wife were able to determine how much they needed to save in order to retire in their 30s.