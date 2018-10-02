Here & Now
Want To Retire In Your 30s? Millennials Say They've Got The Formula09:51Play
A growing number of people are trying to make changes in their lives that will allow them to retire as early as their 30s. One movement called F.I.R.E. (@PlayWithFIRECo) — Financial Independence, Retire Early — promotes increasing savings, downsizing lifestyle and investing aggressively.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with F.I.R.E blogger, author and filmmaker Scott Rieckens about his experiences. Using a retirement calculator, Rieckens and his wife were able to determine how much they needed to save in order to retire in their 30s.
- Here's more on the Trinity study, which helps investors determine how much they can withdraw from retirement portfolios
This segment aired on October 2, 2018.
