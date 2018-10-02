'Devil's Triangle,' 'Boofed,' Blacking Out: Where Kavanaugh's Testimony Doesn't Add Up09:44
October 02, 2018
Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
As the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh continues, critics are calling attention to misleading statements Kavanaugh made in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post reporter Philip Bump (@pbump).

This segment aired on October 2, 2018.

