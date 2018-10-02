Here & Now
Republican Sen. Susan Collins is seen as a key swing vote on whether nominee Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steve Mistler (@stevemistler), chief political correspondent for Maine Public Radio, about how some voters are putting pressure on Collins in the form of protests.
This segment aired on October 2, 2018.
