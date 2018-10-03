Political Strategists

Kavanaugh Confirmation: Trump Mocks Accuser Ford As Senators Await FBI Findings10:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 03, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump speaks during a rally at Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on Oct.2, 2018. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump speaks during a rally at Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on Oct.2, 2018. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist and Columbia University lecturer Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest on Brett Kavanaugh's embattled Supreme Court nomination, which has emerged as a point of contention ahead of the midterm elections.

This segment aired on October 3, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news