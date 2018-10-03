Here & Now
Political Strategists
Kavanaugh Confirmation: Trump Mocks Accuser Ford As Senators Await FBI Findings10:51Play
Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist and Columbia University lecturer Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest on Brett Kavanaugh's embattled Supreme Court nomination, which has emerged as a point of contention ahead of the midterm elections.
This segment aired on October 3, 2018.
