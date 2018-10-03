Here & Now
Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded To 3 Scientists, Including 2 Americans
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three researchers whose work has harnessed the power of evolution. Two American scientists, Frances Arnold and George Smith, and one British scientist, Gregory Winter, are sharing the prize.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Peter Dorhout (@PeterDorhoutACS), vice president for research at Kansas State University at Kansas State University and president of the American Chemical Society.
This segment aired on October 3, 2018.
