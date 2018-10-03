Tesla Hits Production Goal Amid Musk Securities Fraud Controversy03:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 03, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Tesla's stock bumped higher Wednesday morning following reports the company had hit a key production goal for its Model 3. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk has threatened to leave the company if it were to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over securities fraud.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with CNN Money correspondent Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN).

This segment aired on October 3, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news