Here & Now
Tesla Hits Production Goal Amid Musk Securities Fraud Controversy03:38Play
Tesla's stock bumped higher Wednesday morning following reports the company had hit a key production goal for its Model 3. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk has threatened to leave the company if it were to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over securities fraud.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with CNN Money correspondent Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN).
This segment aired on October 3, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news