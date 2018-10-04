Here & Now
Facing Rape Allegation, Cristiano Ronaldo Left Off Portugal National Team05:58Play
Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Portugal's national team squad for a pair of upcoming matches. Thursday's decision comes as the soccer player faces a rape allegation by a woman in the United States, which he denies.
Host Robin Young discusses with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on October 4, 2018.
