DJ Sessions: New Music Fit For Fall09:54Play
In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson gets some fall music recommendations from KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe), including tracks by French DJ duo Polo & Pan, Diana Gordon and Westerman.
Music From The Segment
Polo & Pan, "Aqualand"
Viagra Boys, "Sports"
Maverick Sabre, "Drifting"
Diana Gordon, "Wolverine"
Westerman, "Albatross"
This segment aired on October 4, 2018.
