October 04, 2018
Viagra Boys. (Courtesy Ollie Nordh)MoreCloseclosemore
Viagra Boys. (Courtesy Ollie Nordh)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson gets some fall music recommendations from KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe), including tracks by French DJ duo Polo & Pan, Diana Gordon and Westerman.

Music From The Segment

Polo & Pan, "Aqualand"

Viagra Boys, "Sports"

Maverick Sabre, "Drifting"

Diana Gordon, "Wolverine"

Westerman, "Albatross"

This segment aired on October 4, 2018.

