In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson gets some fall music recommendations from KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe), including tracks by French DJ duo Polo & Pan, Diana Gordon and Westerman.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Polo & Pan, "Aqualand"

Viagra Boys, "Sports"

Maverick Sabre, "Drifting"

Diana Gordon, "Wolverine"

Westerman, "Albatross"