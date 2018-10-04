Here & Now
Facebook's Very Bad Summer: Hacks, High-Profile Departures And Slowing Growth05:47Play
Facebook has been embroiled in ongoing controversy this summer with a recent security breach affecting 50 million users, and the co-founders of Instagram and WhatsApp departing the company.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.
This segment aired on October 4, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news