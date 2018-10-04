Facebook's Very Bad Summer: Hacks, High-Profile Departures And Slowing Growth05:47
October 04, 2018
In this 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Facebook has been embroiled in ongoing controversy this summer with a recent security breach affecting 50 million users, and the co-founders of Instagram and WhatsApp departing the company.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.

This segment aired on October 4, 2018.

