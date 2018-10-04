China's dollars are beating out Taiwan's diplomacy in Latin America. The region, especially the tiny countries of Central America and the Caribbean, has become ground zero in China's diplomatic war against Taiwan and home to most of its remaining 17 missions abroad. In recent years, China has been able to lure away long-time Taiwanese allies with promises of new ports, roads and other infrastructure jewels.

NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn) reports on a small and poor region of Latin America increasingly embroiled in Asia's diplomatic duel.