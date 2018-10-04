Here & Now
Strong Economy Expected To Boost Holiday Spending03:11Play
The National Retail Federation reported this week that it expects holiday sales to increase this year by between 4.3 and 4.8 percent because of the strong economy. But the low unemployment rate may create a challenge for retailers seeking out temporary workers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with WBUR's Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the forecast.
This segment aired on October 4, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news