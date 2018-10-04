Here & Now
Fallout From New York Times Investigation Into Trump Family Finances Continues04:23Play
The New York Times published a sweeping investigation into Trump family finances that explained how the president's wealth was amassed over the course of his life through questionable tax-filing practices.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about reaction to the report in Washington and beyond.
This segment aired on October 4, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news