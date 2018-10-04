Fallout From New York Times Investigation Into Trump Family Finances Continues04:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
The New York Times building in New York. (Richard Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The New York Times building in New York. (Richard Drew/AP)

The New York Times published a sweeping investigation into Trump family finances that explained how the president's wealth was amassed over the course of his life through questionable tax-filing practices.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about reaction to the report in Washington and beyond.

This segment aired on October 4, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news