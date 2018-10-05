While Some Women Protest Kavanaugh, Female Supporter Explains Why She Backs Him05:44
October 05, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gives his opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gives his opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/AP)

While some women are crowding the corridors of Washington, D.C., in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh has his female supporters.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kim Dowdle (@kimfucious10) of Birmingham, Alabama, who supports President Trump and Kavanaugh, but also co-founded Republicans for Doug Jones, the Democrat who successfully ran against Trump-backed GOP candidate Roy Moore in last year's Alabama Senate race.

This segment aired on October 5, 2018.

