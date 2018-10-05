Here & Now
The allegations of drinking and sexual assault swirling around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have prompted a new round of soul-searching at the kinds of elite prep schools he attended three decades ago. Schools are taking a hard look at how they may have permitted that kind of culture.
But as NPR's Tovia Smith (@toviasmithnpr) reports, some say there's still a ways to go.
This segment aired on October 5, 2018.
