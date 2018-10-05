This story is part of our District Profile series, looking at House races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

President Trump was in Minnesota on Thursday throwing his weight into one of the most hotly contested congressional races in the country — Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Some polls show Republican Jim Hagedorn ahead of Democrat Dan Feehan, to fill a seat left vacant by a Democrat.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Catharine Richert (@CatRichert), senior reporter for Minnesota Public Radio.