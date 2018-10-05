Here & Now
'Murphy Brown' Reboot Plays Up Nostalgia, Resistance To Trump06:42Play
"Murphy Brown" is back. Twenty years after the Emmy-winning sitcom went off the air, CBS has revived it for an 11th season. Candice Bergen plays the older but still fast-talking broadcast journalist who has something to say about today's political moment.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the show with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment aired on October 5, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news