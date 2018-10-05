'Murphy Brown' Reboot Plays Up Nostalgia, Resistance To Trump06:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 05, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This image released by CBS shows Candice Bergen, left, and Tyne Daly in a scene from "Murphy Brown." (John Paul Filo/CBS via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This image released by CBS shows Candice Bergen, left, and Tyne Daly in a scene from "Murphy Brown." (John Paul Filo/CBS via AP)

"Murphy Brown" is back. Twenty years after the Emmy-winning sitcom went off the air, CBS has revived it for an 11th season. Candice Bergen plays the older but still fast-talking broadcast journalist who has something to say about today's political moment.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the show with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).

This segment aired on October 5, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news