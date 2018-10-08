The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report Monday concluding that nations need to make "rapid and far-reaching" changes by 2030 in energy, land-use and transportation policies in order to limit the rise in global temperatures to a stated goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists Brenda Ekwurzel (@BrendaEkwurzel) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss the report.