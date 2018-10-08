Will Kavanaugh Make The Supreme Court More Business Friendly?05:49
October 08, 2018
According to the progressive law firm the Constitutional Accountability Center, the Supreme Court's latest term was the most business friendly in recent years.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation means for how the court will rule on business and regulation.

This segment aired on October 8, 2018.

