In 1990, thirteen pieces of art — worth half a billion dollars — were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The unsolved heist remains one of the art world's most confounding mysteries.

WBUR and The Boston Globe have launched a podcast called "Last Seen" to investigate the heist and why none of the art has been recovered.

Reporters Jack Rodolico (@JackRodolico)and Kelly Horan (@kellyahoran) report in this excerpt from the podcast's first episode.