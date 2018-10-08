Television producing legend Norman Lear has a long list of credits that include "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times" and "Maude." Forty-five years after creating some of the most iconic sitcoms in American history, Lear is still making television, with a re-make of "One Day at a Time" recently airing on Netflix.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Lear (@TheNormanLear) about bringing controversial political elements to the screen.