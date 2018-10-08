A report was issued Monday concluding that nations need to make "rapid and far-reaching" changes by 2030 in energy, land-use and transportation policies in order to limit the rise in global temperatures to a stated goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Also, we speak with television producing legend Norman Lear -- whose long list of credits include "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "Good Times" — about bringing controversial political elements to TV. And more than two million people have been displaced by the war in Yemen, which is being called the largest humanitarian crisis of our time. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now's Oct. 8, 2018 full broadcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.