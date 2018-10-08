Here & Now
War In Yemen Being Called Largest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Time11:00Play
More than two million people have been displaced by the war in Yemen, which is being called the largest humanitarian crisis of our time.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with David Miliband (@DMiliband), president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former UK foreign secretary, who was in Yemen two weeks ago.
This segment aired on October 8, 2018.
