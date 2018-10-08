War In Yemen Being Called Largest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Time11:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 08, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows sand drifting over an empty highway from Abyan to Aden in Yemen. Violence, famine and disease have ravished the country of some 28 million, which was already the Arab world’s poorest before the conflict began. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows sand drifting over an empty highway from Abyan to Aden in Yemen. Violence, famine and disease have ravished the country of some 28 million, which was already the Arab world’s poorest before the conflict began. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

More than two million people have been displaced by the war in Yemen, which is being called the largest humanitarian crisis of our time.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with David Miliband (@DMiliband), president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former UK foreign secretary, who was in Yemen two weeks ago.

This segment aired on October 8, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news