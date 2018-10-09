The Trump administration is facing six lawsuits over a citizenship question on the 2020 census. Numerous states and cities have argued the question could undermine the accuracy of the census. The White House has attempted to prevent document requests and depositions in the case. Now, the Justice Department is bringing its appeal to the Supreme Court, where the newly-appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh may weigh in on the issue.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR's Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang).