Ahead of Hurricane Michael, Some Florida Counties Issue Evacuation Orders, Open Shelters03:55Play
People living along the Florida Panhandle are prepping for Hurricane Michael, with some counties issuing evacuation orders and opening shelters. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a major hurricane.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jeff Huffman (@huffmanheadsup), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
This segment aired on October 9, 2018.
