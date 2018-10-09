Ahead of Hurricane Michael, Some Florida Counties Issue Evacuation Orders, Open Shelters03:55
October 09, 2018
People living along the Florida Panhandle are prepping for Hurricane Michael, with some counties issuing evacuation orders and opening shelters. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a major hurricane.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with  Jeff Huffman (@huffmanheadsup), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This segment aired on October 9, 2018.

