The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded this week to two American economists for their work explaining "how the market economy interacts with nature and knowledge," according to a statement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. William D. Nordhaus of Yale University, one of the winners, studies carbon taxes aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses and has advocated for countries to use them, something the U.S. does not.

Nordhaus speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.