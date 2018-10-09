Nikki Haley is resigning from her post as United Nations Ambassador. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, President Trump praised Haley and said she would step down at the end of the year. Also, the White House has said little about a major report released Monday concluding that greenhouse gas emissions are raising global temperatures more quickly than once thought and that without aggressive action to curb them, severe consequences will be felt by 2040. And who is the anonymous British street artist Banksy? This is the question on people's mind after the artist booby trapped one of his own paintings to shred itself the moment after it was auctioned off for $1.4 million. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now's Oct. 9, 2018 full broadcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.