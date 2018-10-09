The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded this week to two American economists. One of the winners, who studies carbon taxes aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses, speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins. Also, the 2016 Broadway hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen" is now a young adult novel. And caring for refugees can take a psychological toll on the doctors, psychologists and others who volunteer to help people in need. We are joined by Dr. Philip J. Candilis, interim director of medical affairs at the Department of Behavioral Health at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now's Oct. 9, 2018 full broadcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.