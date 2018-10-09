Every day, more than 100 refugees and migrants arrive in rickety boats on the Greek island of Lesbos. The first faces they see are those of humanitarian aid workers. That means the workers witness trauma up close, nearly every day, for months, which can take a toll. The George Washington University Global Mental Health Program has drawn up a version of the Hippocratic Oath to address the problem. Dr. Philip J. Candilis is one of the doctors behind the new version of the ancient mantra.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Candilis, interim director of medical affairs at the Department of Behavioral Health at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. He is also a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the George Washington University School of Medicine.