In Southern California, Key House Races Could Come Down to Asian American Voters09:46Play
This story was reported on our election road trip to states across the country ahead of the 2018 midterms. Check out all of our election coverage.
Asian Americans now make up 14 percent of California's population, and they're the fastest growing ethnic group in the state. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson reports on the political issues that are on the minds of Asian Americans ahead of the midterm elections.
This program aired on October 10, 2018.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
