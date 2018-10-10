Here & Now
Father-Daughter Pilots Take To The Sky For Albuquerque's Hot Air Balloon Fiesta
One of the most iconic and colorful festivals of the Southwest is underway this week in New Mexico. Each year, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta draws hundreds of hot air balloons from around the world, and for some — like pilots Troy and Savannah Bradley — it's a family affair.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with the father-daughter duo about the event.
This segment aired on October 10, 2018.
