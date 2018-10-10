Father-Daughter Pilots Take To The Sky For Albuquerque's Hot Air Balloon Fiesta05:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hot air balloons participating in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta float over Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 10, 2017. The 47th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to start Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hot air balloons participating in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta float over Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 10, 2017. The 47th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to start Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

One of the most iconic and colorful festivals of the Southwest is underway this week in New Mexico. Each year, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta draws hundreds of hot air balloons from around the world, and for some — like pilots Troy and Savannah Bradley — it's a family affair.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with the father-daughter duo about the event.

Troy and Savannah Bradley. (Courtesy of the Bradleys)
Troy and Savannah Bradley. (Courtesy of the Bradleys)

This segment aired on October 10, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news