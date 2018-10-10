The governor's mansion and a dozen seats in the House of Representatives are among the political prizes up for grabs in California in November. Democrats are hoping some traditionally Republican seats in districts with flagging approval for President Trump will help them flip Congress.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to KQED senior editor Scott Shafer (@scottshafer) and KPCC political correspondent Mary Plummer (@maryplummer) about the state's midterms.

