Florida Governor Rick Scott says it is too late for residents in most coastal areas to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Michael. He urged residents to "hunker down" as the Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeff Huffman (@huffmanheadsup), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
This segment aired on October 10, 2018.
